EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after acquiring an additional 291,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.52. 1,839,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,397. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.56 and its 200-day moving average is $181.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

