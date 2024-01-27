EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 20.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $591.92. 65,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,974. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.34. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $490.87 and a one year high of $610.35. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

