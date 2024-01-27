EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000,000 after acquiring an additional 162,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.27.

Get Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $303.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,124. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.