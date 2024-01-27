Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $1,400.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FICO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a reduce rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

FICO traded down $87.91 on Friday, reaching $1,196.36. 407,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,104. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $617.35 and a twelve month high of $1,307.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,157.22 and its 200-day moving average is $977.62. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

