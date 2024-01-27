Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Announces Earnings Results

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.
Fanuc Trading Up 5.0 %
OTCMKTS:FANUY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $18.72.
Fanuc Company Profile
