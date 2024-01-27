Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Announces Earnings Results

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

Fanuc Trading Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:FANUY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

