Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 645,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,590. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.