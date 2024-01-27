Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Stock Up 2.3 %

Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. 1,283,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.