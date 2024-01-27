FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

FedEx stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.08. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

