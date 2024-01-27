Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,586 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLDR. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

