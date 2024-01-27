Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $151.30

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $151.30 and last traded at $151.05, with a volume of 39930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.04.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,904,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

