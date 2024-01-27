Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,133,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,640,000 after buying an additional 1,555,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 62.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,061,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,420,000 after buying an additional 1,179,506 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,392. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

