Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FPFD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,125 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

