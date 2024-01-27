Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases 8,342 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 482.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,494,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

