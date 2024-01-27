Financial Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,148,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $184.23. The company has a market capitalization of $281.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average of $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

