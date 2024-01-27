Financial Comparison: Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) versus InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sharecare and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 1 0 0 2.00 InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sharecare currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. InnovAge has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.52%. Given Sharecare’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than InnovAge.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Sharecare has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sharecare and InnovAge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $463.24 million 0.81 -$118.71 million ($0.34) -3.15 InnovAge $688.09 million 1.16 -$40.67 million ($0.29) -20.21

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharecare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Sharecare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare -25.55% -16.41% -12.00% InnovAge -5.42% -12.38% -6.80%

Summary

InnovAge beats Sharecare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

