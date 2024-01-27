First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 171,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. 235,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,677. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.