First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $187.40

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $187.40 and last traded at $185.68, with a volume of 13534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 459.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

