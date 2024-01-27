First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $187.40

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $187.40 and last traded at $185.68, with a volume of 13534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.98.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
