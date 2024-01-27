First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 37,025 shares.The stock last traded at $89.19 and had previously closed at $88.10.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $864.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Trading Halts Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.