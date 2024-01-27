First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYXGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 37,025 shares.The stock last traded at $89.19 and had previously closed at $88.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $864.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

