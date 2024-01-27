Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Five Below Stock Down 0.9 %

FIVE stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.16. 588,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,637. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.43. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below



Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

