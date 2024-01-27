FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $41,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.01. 289,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $296.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

