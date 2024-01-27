Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FLXS traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. 18,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $149.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.