Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) vs. Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Critical Contrast

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -10.61% -71.46% -18.50% Electrovaya -6.60% -50.02% -8.98%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $66.34 million 1.21 -$6.74 million ($0.41) -11.80 Electrovaya $44.06 million 2.72 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Flux Power and Electrovaya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Electrovaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Flux Power and Electrovaya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Flux Power presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Electrovaya has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.23%. Given Electrovaya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Flux Power.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Flux Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power



Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. It sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. The company is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Electrovaya



Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

