Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. 1,319,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,920. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12,739.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 137,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

