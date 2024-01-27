Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FVI

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

TSE:FVI traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$4.14. 274,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.49. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$5.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$326.09 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 15.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.3598585 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$64,372.00. Insiders sold a total of 350,100 shares of company stock worth $1,415,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.