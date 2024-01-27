Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 7,284 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.51. 19,403,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,631,875. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

