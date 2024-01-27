Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 49.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 103,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.89. 700,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.45. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

