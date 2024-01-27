Forum Financial Management LP Buys 821 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $149.15. 9,148,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average of $155.02. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $184.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.