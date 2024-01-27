Forum Financial Management LP Invests $209,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 291.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MUR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MUR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. 2,557,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,841. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

