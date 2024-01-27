Forum Financial Management LP Invests $227,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $10,938,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $6,691,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.7 %

LBRDK stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 616,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average of $85.54.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.