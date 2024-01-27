Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $627,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 227.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. 1,632,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

