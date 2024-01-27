Forum Financial Management LP Purchases New Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Range Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,816,000 after buying an additional 174,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Range Resources by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE RRC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. 2,336,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Range Resources

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.