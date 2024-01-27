Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. 21,013,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,361,941. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

