Forum Financial Management LP Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,872. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

