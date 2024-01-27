Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,370 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 31,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PBA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,062. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 122.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

