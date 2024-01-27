Forum Financial Management LP Sells 293,441 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,441 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 787,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 40,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 139,373 shares during the period. 39.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of DNMR remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Friday. 559,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 8.61. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 282.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

About Danimer Scientific

(Free Report)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

