Forum Financial Management LP Sells 321 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 803,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,601. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

