Forum Financial Management LP Sells 90 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,977,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.29. 1,266,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.17 and a 12-month high of $171.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

