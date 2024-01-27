Forum Financial Management LP Takes $213,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $5.79 on Friday, hitting $357.04. The stock had a trading volume of 183,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $384.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.83.

Get Our Latest Report on MUSA

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.