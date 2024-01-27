Forum Financial Management LP Trims Stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 2.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,604,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,862,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 68.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 651,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the second quarter worth $8,794,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $5,535,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 22.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 712,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 128,296 shares during the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Enerflex Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Enerflex stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 42,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $675.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.42. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $580.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.50%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.