Forum Financial Management LP Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $617,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.85. 10,109,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,758,723. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

