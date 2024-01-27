Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:FOSLL)

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

FOSLL stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. 12,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,803. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36.

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

