Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:FOSLL)

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
FOSLL stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. 12,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,803. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
