Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 356,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $37,446,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $108.19. 480,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $127.91. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

