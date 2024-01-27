Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ FUSN traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,448. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $788.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -0.87.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

