G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 243.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $211.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.73. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.03% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. As a group, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,673 shares of company stock valued at $235,111. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 57.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

