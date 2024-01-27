GATX (NYSE:GATX) PT Raised to $136.00 at TD Cowen

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.50.

Get GATX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GATX

GATX Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GATX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,672. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.72.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of GATX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in GATX by 4.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.