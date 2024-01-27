Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Short Interest Down 47.0% in January

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 65,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Gaucho Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Free Report) by 256.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VINO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.48. 11,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. Gaucho Group has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $57.90.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group ( NASDAQ:VINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 175.79% and a negative net margin of 977.99%.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

