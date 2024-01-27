GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Short Interest Update

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GeneDx Price Performance

NASDAQ:WGSWW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. GeneDx has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.