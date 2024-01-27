General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. State Street Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $265.07. 1,329,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,873. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $267.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.38.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

