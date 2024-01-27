General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $265.70 and last traded at $265.05, with a volume of 202882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.18.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
Institutional Trading of General Dynamics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.