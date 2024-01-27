General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $265.70 and last traded at $265.05, with a volume of 202882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.18.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.38.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.