General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $148.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $131.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,951,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

